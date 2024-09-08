B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Trading 0.4% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 10,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 46,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.