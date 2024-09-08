B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

B2Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

