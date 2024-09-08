Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Shares Down 5.7%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. 11,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 60,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.
Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.
