Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 464 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

