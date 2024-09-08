Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $50,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 247,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,857. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.06.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

