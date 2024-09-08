Ballentine Partners LLC Has $97.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $97,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.72. The stock had a trading volume of 226,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.61. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

