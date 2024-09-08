Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 931,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,836. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.