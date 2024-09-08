Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 12,661 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,431,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. The firm has a market cap of $355.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $80.97.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

