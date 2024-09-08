Barclays Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.