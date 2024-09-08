Benchmark Trims Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price to $13.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $924.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.