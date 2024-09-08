Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Shares Up 17.6%

Shares of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

