BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 5,443 shares changing hands.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 63.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

