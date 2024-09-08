Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.18 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and $8,418.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

