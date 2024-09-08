Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $3.82

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $61.30 million and $160,547.64 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00006934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.38 or 0.00557865 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00080852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 3.68195951 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $241,020.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.