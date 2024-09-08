Blast Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.81 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Blast has a total market cap of $161.07 million and $22.81 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,800,192,981 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,788,657,383.149418 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00820515 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $24,301,417.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

