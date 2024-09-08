BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Down 2.6%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$84.22 and last traded at C$84.41. Approximately 308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.68.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.10.

