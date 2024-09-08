Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $582.5-$585.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.96 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 19.4 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

