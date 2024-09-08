Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHFAN opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.
About Brighthouse Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.