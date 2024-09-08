Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAN opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.