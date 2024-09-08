Brokerages Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target at $39.75

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LIF. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
LIF opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
