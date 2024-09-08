BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.010-2.376 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. BRP also updated its FY25 guidance to CAD2.75-3.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

