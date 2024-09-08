BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.04

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.04 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 144.35 ($1.90). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 143.30 ($1.88), with a volume of 13,336,234 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,592.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.16.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($349,821.93). Corporate insiders own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

