Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 7.4 %

CRN opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.29. Cairn Homes has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.40 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £938.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,058.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

