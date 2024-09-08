Caprock Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average is $950.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

