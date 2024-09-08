Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,664 shares of company stock worth $22,008,889 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $30.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 252.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

