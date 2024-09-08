Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

