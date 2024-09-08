Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4,538.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 370,711 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 38,209 shares during the period.

Shares of BAPR opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

