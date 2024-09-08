Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

