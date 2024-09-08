Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193.42 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.09 billion and approximately $193.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,259.54 or 0.04175779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00041843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.