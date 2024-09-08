Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

