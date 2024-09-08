Cartesi Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.36 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $102.06 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,234,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

