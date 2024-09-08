Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.20.

CASY stock opened at $373.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,904,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,654,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

