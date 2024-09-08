CashBackPro (CBP) Tops One Day Volume of $10,493.88

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $10,493.88 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.85 or 0.99961138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06913295 USD and is down -19.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,278.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

