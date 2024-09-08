Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

