Certuity LLC Has $46.61 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,484 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.7% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

