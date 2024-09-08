Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 111.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

