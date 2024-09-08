Certuity LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certuity LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 189,814.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 505,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,480,000 after buying an additional 504,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

