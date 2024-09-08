C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.33

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.33 and traded as high as $56.53. C&F Financial shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 5,249 shares changing hands.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $188.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.15 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.16%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.