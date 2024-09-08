Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.33

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.33 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.21). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.07), with a volume of 287,609 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,504.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.50.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

