Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,777.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,920 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

CMG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

