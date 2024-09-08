Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

CHH stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

