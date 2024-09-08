Chris Bulman Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

