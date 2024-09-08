Chris Bulman Inc Acquires Shares of 45,814 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 0.8% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

