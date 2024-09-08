Chris Bulman Inc Invests $1.79 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

