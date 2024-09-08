Chris Bulman Inc Invests $2.21 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.