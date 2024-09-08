Chris Bulman Inc Purchases Shares of 31,303 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

