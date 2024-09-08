Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 21,040,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

