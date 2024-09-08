Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 262.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,286,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 527.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,521,000 after buying an additional 2,100,135 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.5 %

C traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 14,093,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,589,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.