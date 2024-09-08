Citigroup Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $64.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $120.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

