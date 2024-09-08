Citigroup Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $7.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

