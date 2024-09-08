Citigroup Upgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
About Barratt Developments
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.