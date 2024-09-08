Citigroup Upgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

